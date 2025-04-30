YOUR AD HERE »

Korean Beef Bowl

Recipes |

  • 1 pound lean ground beef
  • 5 cloves garlic, crushed
  • 1 tablespoon freshly grated ginger
  • 2 teaspoons toasted sesame oil
  • ½ cup reduced-sodium soy sauce
  • ⅓ cup light brown sugar
  • ¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 6 green onions, chopped, divided
  • 4 cups hot cooked brown rice
  • 1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds
  1. Gather all ingredients.
  2. Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add beef and cook, stirring and crumbling into small pieces until browned, 5 to 7 minutes. Drain excess grease.
  3. Stir in garlic, ginger, and sesame oil and cook until fragrant, about 2 minutes.
  4. Stir in soy sauce, brown sugar, and red pepper. Cook until beef absorbs some sauce, about 7 minutes.
  5. Add 1/2 of chopped green onions.
  6. Serve over hot cooked rice; garnish with sesame seeds and remaining green onions.
