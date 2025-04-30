Korean Beef Bowl
- 1 pound lean ground beef
- 5 cloves garlic, crushed
- 1 tablespoon freshly grated ginger
- 2 teaspoons toasted sesame oil
- ½ cup reduced-sodium soy sauce
- ⅓ cup light brown sugar
- ¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper
- 6 green onions, chopped, divided
- 4 cups hot cooked brown rice
- 1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds
- Gather all ingredients.
- Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add beef and cook, stirring and crumbling into small pieces until browned, 5 to 7 minutes. Drain excess grease.
- Stir in garlic, ginger, and sesame oil and cook until fragrant, about 2 minutes.
- Stir in soy sauce, brown sugar, and red pepper. Cook until beef absorbs some sauce, about 7 minutes.
- Add 1/2 of chopped green onions.
- Serve over hot cooked rice; garnish with sesame seeds and remaining green onions.
