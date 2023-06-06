Lamb Merguez Sausage Patties
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon fennel seeds
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- ½ teaspoon ground coriander
- ¼ teaspoon ground turmeric
- 3 cloves garlic, peeled
- 2 tablespoons harissa, or to taste (see Ingredient note)
- 1 tablespoon tomato paste
- 1 pound lean ground lamb
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
Combine salt and fennel seeds in a mortar and pestle and pound until fine. Stir cumin, cinnamon, coriander, turmeric, and garlic cloves into the salt mixture and continue grinding to form a thick paste. Stir in harissa sauce and tomato paste until combined.
Combine ground lamb and the spice paste together with a fork in a large bowl. Cover and refrigerate 8 hours to overnight.
Form sausage into patties. Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook patties until no longer pink inside, 5 to 8 minutes per side, depending on the size of the patties.