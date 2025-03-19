Lamb Souvlaki
- ⅓ cup olive oil
- 1 ½ tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
- 1 ½ tablespoons red wine vinegar
- 1 ½ tablespoons chopped fresh oregano
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 ½ pounds boneless leg of lamb, trimmed of all fat and cut into 1-inch cubes
- Whisk olive oil, lemon juice, red wine vinegar, oregano, garlic, salt, and pepper together in a medium bowl. Add cubed lamb and stir until lamb is coated with marinade. Cover and refrigerate 3 hours, or overnight.
- Preheat an outdoor grill for medium-high heat and lightly oil the grate.
- Thread marinated lamb onto skewers, reserving any remaining marinade. Grill skewers until desired doneness, 10 to 12 minutes, basting with the reserved marinade and turning occasionally for even cooking.
