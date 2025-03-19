YOUR AD HERE »

Lamb Souvlaki

  • ⅓ cup olive oil
  • 1 ½ tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • 1 ½ tablespoons red wine vinegar
  • 1 ½ tablespoons chopped fresh oregano
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 1 ½ pounds boneless leg of lamb, trimmed of all fat and cut into 1-inch cubes
  1. Whisk olive oil, lemon juice, red wine vinegar, oregano, garlic, salt, and pepper together in a medium bowl. Add cubed lamb and stir until lamb is coated with marinade. Cover and refrigerate 3 hours, or overnight.
  2. Preheat an outdoor grill for medium-high heat and lightly oil the grate.
  3. Thread marinated lamb onto skewers, reserving any remaining marinade. Grill skewers until desired doneness, 10 to 12 minutes, basting with the reserved marinade and turning occasionally for even cooking.
