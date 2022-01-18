Lamb Souvlaki

⅓ cup olive oil

1 ½ tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 ½ tablespoons red wine vinegar

1 ½ tablespoons chopped fresh oregano

2 cloves garlic, minced

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

1 ½ pounds boneless leg of lamb, trimmed of all fat and cut into 1-inch cubes

Whisk olive oil, lemon juice, red wine vinegar, oregano, garlic, salt, and pepper together in a medium bowl. Add cubed lamb and stir until all of the lamb is coated with the marinade. Cover and refrigerate 3 hours, or overnight.

Preheat an outdoor grill for medium-high heat and lightly oil the grate.

Thread marinated lamb onto skewers, reserving any remaining marinade.

Grill skewers until desired doneness, 10 to 12 minutes, basting with the reserved marinade and turning occasionally for even cooking.