 Land of Enchantment Posole | TheFencePost.com
Land of Enchantment Posole

  • 1-1/2 pounds pork stew meat, cut into 3/4-inch cubes
  • 1 large onion, chopped
  • 2 tablespoons canola oil
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 3 cups beef broth
  • 2 cans (15-1/2 ounces each) hominy, rinsed and drained
  • 2 cans (4 ounces each) chopped green chiles
  • 1 to 2 jalapeno peppers, seeded and chopped, optional
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 1/2 cup minced fresh cilantro
  • Tortilla strips, optional
  1. In a Dutch oven, cook pork and onion in oil over medium heat until meat is no longer pink. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Drain. Stir in the broth, hominy, chiles, jalapeno if desired, salt, cumin, oregano, pepper and cayenne.
  2. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 45-60 minutes or until meat is tender. Stir in cilantro. Serve with tortilla strips if desired.
