Land of Enchantment Posole
- 1-1/2 pounds pork stew meat, cut into 3/4-inch cubes
- 1 large onion, chopped
- 2 tablespoons canola oil
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 3 cups beef broth
- 2 cans (15-1/2 ounces each) hominy, rinsed and drained
- 2 cans (4 ounces each) chopped green chiles
- 1 to 2 jalapeno peppers, seeded and chopped, optional
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 1/2 cup minced fresh cilantro
- Tortilla strips, optional
- In a Dutch oven, cook pork and onion in oil over medium heat until meat is no longer pink. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Drain. Stir in the broth, hominy, chiles, jalapeno if desired, salt, cumin, oregano, pepper and cayenne.
- Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 45-60 minutes or until meat is tender. Stir in cilantro. Serve with tortilla strips if desired.