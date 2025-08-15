YOUR AD HERE »

Layered Mexican Dip

Recipes |

Share this story
  • 1 (9 ounce) can bean dip
  • 1 (6 ounce) container guacamole
  • 12 ounces sour cream
  • 1 (1 ounce) package taco seasoning mix
  • 1 (8 ounce) package shredded Cheddar cheese
  • 1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and diced
  • 1 tomato, chopped
  1. Gather all ingredients.
  2. Spread bean dip in a glass dish or on a large serving platter; top with a layer of guacamole. Allow the layers to thicken in the refrigerator for approximately 20 minutes.
  3. Meanwhile, mix sour cream and taco seasoning in a bowl until evenly combined.
  4. When the chilled mixture is sufficiently thickened, spread a layer of sour cream mixture over guacamole; top with grated cheese. Garnish with tomatoes and jalapeños. Enjoy with your favorite chips!
More Like This, Tap A Topic
food
Share this story
Recipes
See more