Layered Mexican Dip
- 1 (9 ounce) can bean dip
- 1 (6 ounce) container guacamole
- 12 ounces sour cream
- 1 (1 ounce) package taco seasoning mix
- 1 (8 ounce) package shredded Cheddar cheese
- 1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and diced
- 1 tomato, chopped
- Gather all ingredients.
- Spread bean dip in a glass dish or on a large serving platter; top with a layer of guacamole. Allow the layers to thicken in the refrigerator for approximately 20 minutes.
- Meanwhile, mix sour cream and taco seasoning in a bowl until evenly combined.
- When the chilled mixture is sufficiently thickened, spread a layer of sour cream mixture over guacamole; top with grated cheese. Garnish with tomatoes and jalapeños. Enjoy with your favorite chips!
