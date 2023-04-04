Leftover Ham -n- Potato Casserole
- 6 small potatoes, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch cubes
- 7 tablespoons butter, divided
- ⅔ pound leftover cooked ham, cut into 1/2-inch cubes
- 1 small onion, finely chopped
- 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 1 ½ cups milk
- salt and ground black pepper to taste
- 1 (8 ounce) package shredded Cheddar cheese
- ¼ cup bread crumbs
- Place potatoes into a large pot and cover with salted water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until tender, 10 to 15 minutes.
- Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 1 1/2-quart baking dish.
- When the potatoes are almost finished, melt 3 tablespoons butter in a skillet over medium heat. Add ham and onion; cook and stir until the onion has softened and turned translucent, about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat.
- Drain potatoes; add to the ham mixture and stir to combine. Transfer to the prepared baking dish.
- Melt remaining 4 tablespoons butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Whisk in flour and stir until the mixture becomes paste-like and light golden brown, about 5 minutes.
- Gradually whisk milk into the flour mixture; season with salt and black pepper. Continue cooking and stirring until thickened, about 2 minutes. Reduce heat to medium-low and stir in Cheddar cheese until melted.
- Pour cheese sauce over ham and potatoes. Sprinkle bread crumbs over top.
- Bake in the preheated oven until sauce is bubbly and browned, 25 to 30 minutes.