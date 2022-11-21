 Leftover Turkey Casserole | TheFencePost.com
Leftover Turkey Casserole

  • 1 (6 ounce) package dry bread stuffing mix
  • 1 (16 ounce) container sour cream
  • 1 (10.75 ounce) can condensed cream of mushroom soup
  • 1 (10.75 ounce) can condensed cream of celery soup
  • 1 (1 ounce) package dry onion soup mix
  • 2 (14.5 ounce) cans French-style green beans, drained
  • 2 cups cooked, chopped turkey meat
  1. Prepare stuffing according to package directions.
  2. In a medium bowl, mix the sour cream, cream of mushroom soup, cream of celery soup and dry onion soup mix.
  3. Spread the green beans in a 9×13 inch dish. Top with a layer of turkey. Pour the soup mixture over the turkey. Top with stuffing.
  4. Bake in the preheated oven 30 minutes, or until browned and bubbly.
