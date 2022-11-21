Leftover Turkey Casserole
- 1 (6 ounce) package dry bread stuffing mix
- 1 (16 ounce) container sour cream
- 1 (10.75 ounce) can condensed cream of mushroom soup
- 1 (10.75 ounce) can condensed cream of celery soup
- 1 (1 ounce) package dry onion soup mix
- 2 (14.5 ounce) cans French-style green beans, drained
- 2 cups cooked, chopped turkey meat
- Prepare stuffing according to package directions.
- In a medium bowl, mix the sour cream, cream of mushroom soup, cream of celery soup and dry onion soup mix.
- Spread the green beans in a 9×13 inch dish. Top with a layer of turkey. Pour the soup mixture over the turkey. Top with stuffing.
- Bake in the preheated oven 30 minutes, or until browned and bubbly.