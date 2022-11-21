 Leftover Turkey Pot Pie | TheFencePost.com
Leftover Turkey Pot Pie

  • 2 cups frozen peas and carrots
  • 2 cups frozen green beans
  • 1 cup sliced celery
  • ⅔ cup butter
  • ⅔ cup diced onion
  • ⅔ cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
  • ½ teaspoon celery seed
  • ½ teaspoon onion powder
  • ½ teaspoon Italian seasoning
  • 1 ¾ cups chicken broth
  • 1 ⅓ cups milk
  • 4 cups cubed leftover cooked turkey
  • 2 (14.1 ounce) packages pastry for a 9-inch double-crust pie

  1. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).
  2. Place frozen peas, carrots, and beans in a saucepan with celery; add enough water to cover and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until celery is tender, about 8 minutes. Drain.
  3. While the vegetables are simmering, melt butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Add onion and cook until translucent, about 5 minutes. Add flour, salt, pepper, celery seed, onion powder, and Italian seasoning and whisk until a paste forms, about 1 minute. Slowly whisk in chicken broth and then milk until incorporated; bring to a simmer and cook, whisking constantly, until sauce thickens, 3 to 5 minutes.
  4. Remove thickened sauce from the heat; add cooked, drained vegetables and cubed turkey and stir until filling is well combined.
  5. Set out two 9-inch pie dishes. Fit one pie pastry into the bottom of each dish. Spoon 1/2 of the pot pie filling into each dish, then lay the remaining pie pastries over top. Pinch and roll the top and bottom pastries together at the edges to seal. Use a sharp knife to cut several small slits in each top pastry to allow steam to release while cooking. Place pies on baking sheets.
  6. Bake in the preheated oven for 15 minutes. Check the top crusts for browning; if they are browning too quickly, cover with aluminum foil. Continue to bake until the crusts are golden brown and the filling is bubbly, 15 to 20 more minutes.
  7. Remove from the oven and cool for 10 minutes before serving.
