Leftover Turkey Pot Pie
- 2 cups frozen peas and carrots
- 2 cups frozen green beans
- 1 cup sliced celery
- ⅔ cup butter
- ⅔ cup diced onion
- ⅔ cup all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
- ½ teaspoon celery seed
- ½ teaspoon onion powder
- ½ teaspoon Italian seasoning
- 1 ¾ cups chicken broth
- 1 ⅓ cups milk
- 4 cups cubed leftover cooked turkey
- 2 (14.1 ounce) packages pastry for a 9-inch double-crust pie
- Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).
- Place frozen peas, carrots, and beans in a saucepan with celery; add enough water to cover and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until celery is tender, about 8 minutes. Drain.
- While the vegetables are simmering, melt butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Add onion and cook until translucent, about 5 minutes. Add flour, salt, pepper, celery seed, onion powder, and Italian seasoning and whisk until a paste forms, about 1 minute. Slowly whisk in chicken broth and then milk until incorporated; bring to a simmer and cook, whisking constantly, until sauce thickens, 3 to 5 minutes.
- Remove thickened sauce from the heat; add cooked, drained vegetables and cubed turkey and stir until filling is well combined.
- Set out two 9-inch pie dishes. Fit one pie pastry into the bottom of each dish. Spoon 1/2 of the pot pie filling into each dish, then lay the remaining pie pastries over top. Pinch and roll the top and bottom pastries together at the edges to seal. Use a sharp knife to cut several small slits in each top pastry to allow steam to release while cooking. Place pies on baking sheets.
- Bake in the preheated oven for 15 minutes. Check the top crusts for browning; if they are browning too quickly, cover with aluminum foil. Continue to bake until the crusts are golden brown and the filling is bubbly, 15 to 20 more minutes.
- Remove from the oven and cool for 10 minutes before serving.