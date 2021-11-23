Leftover Turkey Tetrazzini
1 package (7 ounces) thin spaghetti, broken in half
2 cups cubed cooked turkey
1 cup sliced fresh mushrooms
1 small onion, chopped
3 tablespoons butter
1 can (10-3/4 ounces) condensed cream of mushroom soup, undiluted
1 cup 2% milk
1/2 teaspoon poultry seasoning
1/8 teaspoon ground mustard
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
1 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese
1 tablespoon shredded Parmesan cheese
Minced fresh parsley
Cook spaghetti according to package directions.
Drain and place in a greased 11×7-in. baking dish. Top with turkey; set aside.
In a large skillet, saute the mushrooms and onion in butter until tender.
Whisk in the soup, milk, poultry seasoning and mustard until blended.
Add cheddar cheese; cook and stir over medium heat until melted. Pour over turkey.
Sprinkle with mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses (dish will be full).
Bake, uncovered, at 350° for 25-30 minutes or until heated through. Sprinkle with parsley.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Leftover Turkey Tetrazzini
1 package (7 ounces) thin spaghetti, broken in half