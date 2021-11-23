Leftover Turkey Tetrazzini

1 package (7 ounces) thin spaghetti, broken in half

2 cups cubed cooked turkey

1 cup sliced fresh mushrooms

1 small onion, chopped

3 tablespoons butter

1 can (10-3/4 ounces) condensed cream of mushroom soup, undiluted

1 cup 2% milk

1/2 teaspoon poultry seasoning

1/8 teaspoon ground mustard

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese

1 tablespoon shredded Parmesan cheese

Minced fresh parsley

Cook spaghetti according to package directions.

Drain and place in a greased 11×7-in. baking dish. Top with turkey; set aside.

In a large skillet, saute the mushrooms and onion in butter until tender.

Whisk in the soup, milk, poultry seasoning and mustard until blended.

Add cheddar cheese; cook and stir over medium heat until melted. Pour over turkey.

Sprinkle with mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses (dish will be full).

Bake, uncovered, at 350° for 25-30 minutes or until heated through. Sprinkle with parsley.