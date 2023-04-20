 Lemon Asparagus Pasta | TheFencePost.com
Lemon Asparagus Pasta

  • 1 (16 ounce) package penne pasta
  • 1 pound fresh asparagus, trimmed and cut into 2-inch pieces
  • 1 large lemon, zested and juiced
  • 1 cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • ½ cup olive oil
  • salt to taste
  • freshly cracked black pepper to taste
  1. Fill a large pot with lightly salted water and bring to a boil. Stir in penne and return to a boil. Cook pasta uncovered, stirring occasionally, for about 8 minutes. Penne will still be slightly firm.
  2. Stir asparagus into the pot with the boiling penne pasta and bring back to a boil; cook until pasta is tender and asparagus is softened but still bright green, about 3 more minutes. Drain pasta and asparagus.
  3. Place penne and asparagus into a large bowl; lightly stir in lemon zest, lemon juice, Parmesan cheese, olive oil, salt, and black pepper until thoroughly combined.
