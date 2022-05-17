Lemon Asparagus Risotto

20 fresh asparagus spears, trimmed

4 cups low-sodium chicken broth

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 small onion, diced

1 stalk celery, diced

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

1 clove garlic, minced

1 cup arborio rice

½ cup dry white wine

¼ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

2 tablespoons lemon juice

½ teaspoon lemon zest

Place a steamer insert into a saucepan and fill with water to just below the bottom of the steamer. Bring water to a boil. Add asparagus, cover, and steam until tender, about 5 minutes. Cut asparagus into 1-inch pieces; set aside.

Heat chicken broth in a saucepan over medium heat; keep at a simmer while preparing risotto.

Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Cook and stir onion and celery until vegetables are tender, about 5 minutes. Season with salt and black pepper. Stir in garlic and arborio rice; cook and stir until rice is lightly toasted, about 5 more minutes.

Pour white wine into rice mixture, stirring constantly, until liquid is evaporated, about 5 minutes. Stir chicken broth into rice, one ladleful at a time, allowing liquid to absorb completely before adding more while stirring constantly, about 20 minutes. Add asparagus and stir.

Remove from heat and mix in Parmesan cheese, lemon juice and lemon zest. Serve immediately.