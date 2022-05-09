Lemon Blueberry Bread

1/3 cup butter, melted

1 cup sugar

3 tablespoons lemon juice

2 large eggs, room temperature

1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup 2% milk

1 cup fresh or frozen blueberries

1/2 cup chopped nuts

2 tablespoons grated lemon zest

GLAZE:

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1/4 cup sugar

In a large bowl, beat the butter, sugar, lemon juice and eggs. Combine the flour, baking powder and salt; stir into egg mixture alternately with milk, beating well after each addition. Fold in the blueberries, nuts and lemon zest.

Transfer to a greased 8×4-in. loaf pan. Bake at 350° for 60-70 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool for 10 minutes before removing from pan to a wire rack.

Combine glaze ingredients; drizzle over warm bread. Cool completely.