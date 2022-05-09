Lemon Blueberry Bread
1/3 cup butter, melted
1 cup sugar
3 tablespoons lemon juice
2 large eggs, room temperature
1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup 2% milk
1 cup fresh or frozen blueberries
1/2 cup chopped nuts
2 tablespoons grated lemon zest
GLAZE:
2 tablespoons lemon juice
1/4 cup sugar
In a large bowl, beat the butter, sugar, lemon juice and eggs. Combine the flour, baking powder and salt; stir into egg mixture alternately with milk, beating well after each addition. Fold in the blueberries, nuts and lemon zest.
Transfer to a greased 8×4-in. loaf pan. Bake at 350° for 60-70 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool for 10 minutes before removing from pan to a wire rack.
Combine glaze ingredients; drizzle over warm bread. Cool completely.
