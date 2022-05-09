Lemon Blueberry Coffee Cake

1 large egg, room temperature, lightly beaten

1/3 cup sugar

1 teaspoon grated lemon zest

2/3 cup 2% milk

2-1/4 cups biscuit/baking mix

1 cup fresh or frozen blueberries

3/4 cup confectioners’ sugar

4 teaspoons lemon juice

Preheat oven to 350°. In a large bowl, combine egg, sugar, lemon zest and milk; mix well. Stir in biscuit mix just until moistened. Fold in blueberries. Pour into a greased 9-in. round baking pan.

Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 25-30 minutes. Cool for 10 minutes before removing from pan to a wire rack.

Combine confectioners’ sugar and lemon juice until smooth; drizzle over warm cake. Garnish with additional blueberries. Cut into wedges.