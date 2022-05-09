Lemon Blueberry Coffee Cake
1 large egg, room temperature, lightly beaten
1/3 cup sugar
1 teaspoon grated lemon zest
2/3 cup 2% milk
2-1/4 cups biscuit/baking mix
1 cup fresh or frozen blueberries
3/4 cup confectioners’ sugar
4 teaspoons lemon juice
Preheat oven to 350°. In a large bowl, combine egg, sugar, lemon zest and milk; mix well. Stir in biscuit mix just until moistened. Fold in blueberries. Pour into a greased 9-in. round baking pan.
Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 25-30 minutes. Cool for 10 minutes before removing from pan to a wire rack.
Combine confectioners’ sugar and lemon juice until smooth; drizzle over warm cake. Garnish with additional blueberries. Cut into wedges.
