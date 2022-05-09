Lemon Blueberry Whoopie Pies
1/2 cup butter, softened
1/2 cup sugar
1 large egg, room temperature
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1-1/4 cups plus 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour, divided
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 cup buttermilk
1 cup fresh or frozen blueberries
2 teaspoons grated lemon zest
FILLING:
1/4 cup butter, softened
1/4 cup cream cheese, softened
1 tablespoon honey
1 teaspoon grated lemon zest
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
1-1/2 cups confectioners’ sugar
Preheat oven to 350°. Line baking sheets with silicone baking mats or parchment.
In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy, 5-7 minutes. Beat in egg and vanilla. In another bowl, whisk 1-1/4 cups flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt; add to creamed mixture alternately with buttermilk, beating well after each addition. In another bowl, toss blueberries and lemon zest with remaining 1 Tbsp. flour; gently fold into dough.
Drop dough by tablespoonfuls 2 in. apart onto prepared baking sheets. Bake until edges just begin to brown, 10-12 minutes. Cool on baking sheets 2 minutes. Remove to wire racks to cool completely.
For filling, in a large bowl, beat butter and cream cheese until blended. Beat in honey, lemon zest and vanilla. Gradually beat in confectioners’ sugar until smooth. Spread on bottoms of half the cookies; cover with remaining cookies. Refrigerate in an airtight container.
