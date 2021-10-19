Lemon Chicken and Rice

2 tablespoons butter

1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into strips

1 medium onion, chopped

1 large carrot, thinly sliced

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1 can (14-1/2 ounces) chicken broth

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup frozen peas

1-1/2 cups uncooked instant rice

In a large cast-iron or other heavy skillet, heat butter over medium-high heat; saute chicken, onion, carrot and garlic until chicken is no longer pink, 5-7 minutes.

In a small bowl, mix cornstarch, broth, lemon juice and salt until smooth.

Gradually add to skillet; bring to a boil.

Cook and stir until thickened, 1-2 minutes.

Stir in peas; return to a boil.

Stir in rice.

Remove from heat; let stand, covered, 5 minutes.