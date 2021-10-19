Lemon Chicken and Rice
2 tablespoons butter
1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into strips
1 medium onion, chopped
1 large carrot, thinly sliced
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 tablespoon cornstarch
1 can (14-1/2 ounces) chicken broth
2 tablespoons lemon juice
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 cup frozen peas
1-1/2 cups uncooked instant rice
In a large cast-iron or other heavy skillet, heat butter over medium-high heat; saute chicken, onion, carrot and garlic until chicken is no longer pink, 5-7 minutes.
In a small bowl, mix cornstarch, broth, lemon juice and salt until smooth.
Gradually add to skillet; bring to a boil.
Cook and stir until thickened, 1-2 minutes.
Stir in peas; return to a boil.
Stir in rice.
Remove from heat; let stand, covered, 5 minutes.
