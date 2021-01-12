Lemon Dill Salmon with Garlic, White Wine, and Butter Sauce
¼ cup butter, melted
¼ cup white wine
1 lemon, juiced
5 cloves garlic, chopped
1 bunch fresh dill, stems trimmed
1 (1 pound) salmon fillet
½ cup toasted almonds
Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).
Mix butter, white wine, lemon juice, and garlic together in a small bowl.
Pour a small amount of the butter mixture into an 8×8-inch baking pan until bottom is evenly coated; cover with a thin layer of dill.
Place salmon, skin side down, into the baking pan.
Sprinkle with remaining dill; pour remaining butter mixture over salmon.
Cover tightly with aluminum foil.
Bake in preheated oven until fish flakes easily with a fork, 25 to 35 minutes.
Sprinkle generously with almonds before serving.
