Lemon Dill Salmon with Garlic, White Wine, and Butter Sauce

¼ cup butter, melted

¼ cup white wine

1 lemon, juiced

5 cloves garlic, chopped

1 bunch fresh dill, stems trimmed

1 (1 pound) salmon fillet

½ cup toasted almonds

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

Mix butter, white wine, lemon juice, and garlic together in a small bowl.

Pour a small amount of the butter mixture into an 8×8-inch baking pan until bottom is evenly coated; cover with a thin layer of dill.

Place salmon, skin side down, into the baking pan.

Sprinkle with remaining dill; pour remaining butter mixture over salmon.

Cover tightly with aluminum foil.

Bake in preheated oven until fish flakes easily with a fork, 25 to 35 minutes.

Sprinkle generously with almonds before serving.