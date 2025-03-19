Lemon-Glazed Carrots
- 2 carrots, sliced 1/4-inch thick
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 1 tablespoon brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon lemon juice
- 1 pinch salt and ground black pepper to taste
- Place carrots into a large pot and cover with water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until carrots are tender, about 8 minutes. Drain.
- Heat butter in a skillet over medium heat; cook and stir carrots, brown sugar, and lemon juice in the melted butter, stirring often, until sugar has dissolved, 2 minutes.
