Lemon Jell-O Cake

  • 1 (3-ounce) package lemon-flavored gelatin, such as Jell-O
  • 1 1/3 cups boiling water
  • 1 (2-layer package) lemon cake mix
  • 3 large eggs 
  • 2/3 cups vegetable oil
  • 1 1/2 cups powdered sugar
  • 1/4 cup lemon juice
  1. Gather all ingredients. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9×13-inch baking pan.
  2. Stir lemon gelatin into the boiling water in a large bowl; let cool to room temperature, 30 minutes.
  3. Once gelatin has cooled, beat in cake mix, eggs, and vegetable oil with an electric mixer on medium speed for 2 minutes.
  4. Spread batter evenly in the prepared baking pan.
  5. Bake until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean, 30 to 35 minutes. 
  6. Meanwhile, whisk together powdered sugar and lemon juice in a small bowl. 
  7. Remove cake from oven and place on a wire rack. Using a chopstick or straw, poke holes about 1-inch apart all over the cake. Drizzle glaze over the cake and spread evenly. Let cake cool completely on wire rack, about 1 hour.
