Lemon Monkey Bread

Recipes |

Monkey Bread

  • cooking spray
  • 1 cup granulated sugar 
  • 1 packed tablespoon grated lemon zest, plus more for garnish
  • 2 (16.3-ounce) cans Southern Homestyle biscuits (such as Pillsbury Grands), cut into quarters
  • 3/4 cup unsalted butter
  • 1/4 cup light corn syrup
  • 1/2 teaspoon lemon extract

Lemon Drizzle

  • 1/2 cup creamy lemony supreme frosting (such as Duncan Hines)
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla bean paste (or vanilla extract)
  1. Gather all ingredients. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (180 degrees C) with a rack positioned in lower third position. Grease a (12-cup) Bundt pan with cooking spray. Set aside.
  2. Combine granulated sugar and lemon zest in a large bowl; rub sugar and zest together until fragrant. Add biscuit pieces and toss to coat each piece evenly with sugar mixture; do not shake off excess sugar.
  3. Arrange pieces in the prepared pan.
  4. Melt butter, corn syrup, lemon extract, and any remaining lemon-sugar mixture (scant 1/2 cup) in a small saucepan over medium heat, whisking constantly until sugar is dissolved and mixture is fully combined. Pour butter mixture evenly over biscuits in the pan.
  5. Bake in the preheated oven until biscuits are golden brown and a thermometer inserted into the outer edges of the center biscuits registers 190 degrees F (87 degrees C), about 40 minutes. Let cool in the pan for 10 minutes before inverting onto a serving platter.
  6. Microwave frosting in a small microwave-safe bowl until runny, 10 to 15 seconds. Stir in vanilla until smooth. Drizzle glaze evenly over Monkey Bread.
