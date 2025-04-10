Lemon Monkey Bread
Monkey Bread
- cooking spray
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 1 packed tablespoon grated lemon zest, plus more for garnish
- 2 (16.3-ounce) cans Southern Homestyle biscuits (such as Pillsbury Grands), cut into quarters
- 3/4 cup unsalted butter
- 1/4 cup light corn syrup
- 1/2 teaspoon lemon extract
Lemon Drizzle
- 1/2 cup creamy lemony supreme frosting (such as Duncan Hines)
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla bean paste (or vanilla extract)
- Gather all ingredients. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (180 degrees C) with a rack positioned in lower third position. Grease a (12-cup) Bundt pan with cooking spray. Set aside.
- Combine granulated sugar and lemon zest in a large bowl; rub sugar and zest together until fragrant. Add biscuit pieces and toss to coat each piece evenly with sugar mixture; do not shake off excess sugar.
- Arrange pieces in the prepared pan.
- Melt butter, corn syrup, lemon extract, and any remaining lemon-sugar mixture (scant 1/2 cup) in a small saucepan over medium heat, whisking constantly until sugar is dissolved and mixture is fully combined. Pour butter mixture evenly over biscuits in the pan.
- Bake in the preheated oven until biscuits are golden brown and a thermometer inserted into the outer edges of the center biscuits registers 190 degrees F (87 degrees C), about 40 minutes. Let cool in the pan for 10 minutes before inverting onto a serving platter.
- Microwave frosting in a small microwave-safe bowl until runny, 10 to 15 seconds. Stir in vanilla until smooth. Drizzle glaze evenly over Monkey Bread.
Trending - Recipes