Lemony Chicken-Ozro Soup | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.
September 17, 2018
1 tbsp. olive oil
1 medium leek, white and pale green parts only, halved lengthwise and sliced crosswise
1 celery stalk, sliced crosswise
12 oz. skinless, boneless chicken thighs
6 c. chicken broth
Kosher salt
Freshly ground pepper
1/2 c. ozro
1/4 c. fresh dill
Lemon halves for serving
Heat oil in a large heavy pot over medium heat.
Add leek and celery and cook, stirring often, until vegetables are soft, 5-8 minutes.
Add chicken and broth; season with salt and pepper.
Bring to a boil, cover, reduce heat and simmer until chicken is cooked through, 15-20 minutes.
Transfer chicken to a plate.
Let cool, then shred chicken into bite-sized pieces.
Meanwhile, return broth to a boil; add orzo and cook al dente, 8-10 minutes.
Remove pot from heat; stir in chicken and dill.
Serve with lemon halves for squeezing over.
