Lemony Chicken-Ozro Soup | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.

1 tbsp. olive oil

1 medium leek, white and pale green parts only, halved lengthwise and sliced crosswise

1 celery stalk, sliced crosswise

12 oz. skinless, boneless chicken thighs

6 c. chicken broth

Kosher salt

Freshly ground pepper

1/2 c. ozro

1/4 c. fresh dill

Lemon halves for serving

Heat oil in a large heavy pot over medium heat.

Add leek and celery and cook, stirring often, until vegetables are soft, 5-8 minutes.

Add chicken and broth; season with salt and pepper.

Bring to a boil, cover, reduce heat and simmer until chicken is cooked through, 15-20 minutes.

Transfer chicken to a plate.

Let cool, then shred chicken into bite-sized pieces.

Meanwhile, return broth to a boil; add orzo and cook al dente, 8-10 minutes.

Remove pot from heat; stir in chicken and dill.

Serve with lemon halves for squeezing over.