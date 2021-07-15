Lemony-Dilly Cucumber Salad

1 lemon, zested and juiced

2 tablespoons dried dill weed

1 teaspoon white sugar

¼ cup mayonnaise

2 large English cucumbers, peeled and diced

Whisk together the lemon zest, lemon juice, dill, and sugar in a bowl until the sugar has dissolved.

Stir in the mayonnaise until smooth; fold in the diced cucumber.

Let stand 10 minutes before serving.