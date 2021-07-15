Lemony-Dilly Cucumber Salad
1 lemon, zested and juiced
2 tablespoons dried dill weed
1 teaspoon white sugar
¼ cup mayonnaise
2 large English cucumbers, peeled and diced
Whisk together the lemon zest, lemon juice, dill, and sugar in a bowl until the sugar has dissolved.
Stir in the mayonnaise until smooth; fold in the diced cucumber.
Let stand 10 minutes before serving.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Recipes
Lemony-Dilly Cucumber Salad
1 lemon, zested and juiced