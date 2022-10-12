Lemony Sweet Potato Pie

2 cups mashed sweet potatoes

3 large eggs

1 can (5 ounces) evaporated milk

1/4 cup water

1/4 cup butter, melted

1-1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon lemon extract

1 cup sugar

1 unbaked pastry shell (9 inches)

Whipped cream

Preheat oven to 375°. Press mashed sweet potatoes through a sieve or food mill. In a large bowl, whisk the eggs, milk, water, butter and extracts. Stir in the sugar and sweet potatoes. Pour into shell.

Bake until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean, 50-60 minutes. Cover edges with foil during the last 20 minutes to prevent overbrowning if necessary. Cool on a wire rack. Serve pie with whipped cream. Refrigerate leftovers.