Lemony Sweet Potato Pie
2 cups mashed sweet potatoes
3 large eggs
1 can (5 ounces) evaporated milk
1/4 cup water
1/4 cup butter, melted
1-1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract
1/2 teaspoon lemon extract
1 cup sugar
1 unbaked pastry shell (9 inches)
Whipped cream
Preheat oven to 375°. Press mashed sweet potatoes through a sieve or food mill. In a large bowl, whisk the eggs, milk, water, butter and extracts. Stir in the sugar and sweet potatoes. Pour into shell.
Bake until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean, 50-60 minutes. Cover edges with foil during the last 20 minutes to prevent overbrowning if necessary. Cool on a wire rack. Serve pie with whipped cream. Refrigerate leftovers.
