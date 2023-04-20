Linguini with Roasted Broccoli Pesto
- ½ (16 ounce) package linguine pasta
- 1 large head broccoli, trimmed and chopped
- ½ cup pine nuts, chopped
- ¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 5 cloves garlic, crushed
- 5 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil , divided
- 2 tablespoons lemon-pepper seasoning
- ½ teaspoon chicken soup base (such as Better than Bouillon®)
- 1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 medium tomatoes, chopped
- 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes
- salt to taste
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 1 dash balsamic vinegar (Optional)
- Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook linguine at a boil until tender yet firm to the bite, about 11 minutes.
- Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).
- Combine broccoli and pine nuts in a baking dish. Add Parmesan cheese, garlic, 3 tablespoons olive oil, and lemon-pepper seasoning; toss to coat.
- Bake in the preheated oven, removing every 5 minutes to stir, until broccoli is tender but still firm, 10 to 15 minutes.
- Drain pasta, reserving 1 to 2 tablespoons of the cooking liquid. Mix cooking liquid with soup base in a small bowl; set aside. Return pasta to the pot.
- Heat 1 teaspoon olive oil in a large skillet over high heat. Add tomatoes, red pepper flakes, and salt. Cook, stirring often until some of the liquid has reduced, 3 to 5 minutes. Reduce the heat to low and add broccoli mixture, 2 tablespoons olive oil, butter, and balsamic vinegar; stir to combine.
- Transfer the entire vegetable mixture to the pasta pot. Add bouillon water, stir thoroughly, and serve immediately.