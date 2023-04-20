 Linguini with Roasted Broccoli Pesto | TheFencePost.com
Linguini with Roasted Broccoli Pesto

  • ½ (16 ounce) package linguine pasta
  • 1 large head broccoli, trimmed and chopped
  • ½ cup pine nuts, chopped
  • ¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • 5 cloves garlic, crushed
  • 5 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil , divided
  • 2 tablespoons lemon-pepper seasoning
  • ½ teaspoon chicken soup base (such as Better than Bouillon®)
  • 1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 medium tomatoes, chopped
  • 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes
  • salt to taste
  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • 1 dash balsamic vinegar (Optional)
  1. Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook linguine at a boil until tender yet firm to the bite, about 11 minutes.
  2. Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).
  3. Combine broccoli and pine nuts in a baking dish. Add Parmesan cheese, garlic, 3 tablespoons olive oil, and lemon-pepper seasoning; toss to coat.
  4. Bake in the preheated oven, removing every 5 minutes to stir, until broccoli is tender but still firm, 10 to 15 minutes.
  5. Drain pasta, reserving 1 to 2 tablespoons of the cooking liquid. Mix cooking liquid with soup base in a small bowl; set aside. Return pasta to the pot.
  6. Heat 1 teaspoon olive oil in a large skillet over high heat. Add tomatoes, red pepper flakes, and salt. Cook, stirring often until some of the liquid has reduced, 3 to 5 minutes. Reduce the heat to low and add broccoli mixture, 2 tablespoons olive oil, butter, and balsamic vinegar; stir to combine.
  7. Transfer the entire vegetable mixture to the pasta pot. Add bouillon water, stir thoroughly, and serve immediately.
