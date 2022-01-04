Loaded Baked Potato

6 russet potatoes

12 strips bacon

1 pound broccoli florets

¾ cup diced red bell pepper

½ cup water

1 cup sour cream

1 teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

4 cups grated Cheddar cheese

8 green onions, chopped

Preheat an oven to 400 degrees F.

Pierce each potato with a paring knife and roast in the oven until tender, about 1 hour, depending on the size of your potatoes.

Meanwhile, dice up the bacon.

Heat a saute pan over medium heat and cook the bacon until crispy, about 7 minutes. Drain the bacon fat and reserve.

Return the saute pan to the heat and add the reserved bacon fat.

Cook the broccoli and red pepper for 2 minutes.

Add the water and allow to cook until water has evaporated. Remove from heat.

When potatoes are done cooking, remove and allow to cool until you can handle them.

Cut them in half and with a spoon, scoop out the insides, leaving about 1/4 inch border on the skins.

Place the scooped-out potato in a bowl and mix with half the bacon, broccoli, red pepper, sour cream, salt, pepper, and half the Cheddar.

Divide this filling back among the potato skins.

Return the stuffed potatoes to the 400-degree oven and bake until heated through, or until an instant-read thermometer reads 165 degrees, 10 to 12 minutes.

Remove and top with remaining bacon, Cheddar, and green onions.