Loaded Breakfast Skillet

4 slices bacon, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 onion, chopped

3 russet potatoes, scrubbed, chopped into 3/4-inch cubes

¼ cup water

2 green onions, sliced

2 cloves garlic, minced

½ teaspoon smoked paprika

kosher salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

4 eggs

1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese

Place bacon in a large skillet and cook over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until crispy, 5 to 8 minutes.

Drain on paper towels; reserve most of the bacon fat in skillet.

Reduce heat to medium. Cook and stir onions until starting to soften, about 5 minutes.

Add potatoes; toss to coat evenly in bacon fat.

Pour in water and cover skillet with a large lid.

Cook, checking occasionally, until potatoes are tender, about 20 minutes.

Add green onions, garlic, and paprika. Season with salt and pepper.

Make 4 wells in the potato mixture using a wooden spoon, revealing the bottom of the skillet.

Crack an egg into each well; season with salt and pepper.

Sprinkle cooked bacon and Cheddar cheese over the entire skillet.

Replace lid; cook until egg whites are set and yolks are still runny, about 5 minutes.