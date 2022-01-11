Loaded Breakfast Skillet
4 slices bacon, cut into 1-inch pieces
1 onion, chopped
3 russet potatoes, scrubbed, chopped into 3/4-inch cubes
¼ cup water
2 green onions, sliced
2 cloves garlic, minced
½ teaspoon smoked paprika
kosher salt and freshly ground pepper to taste
4 eggs
1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese
Place bacon in a large skillet and cook over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until crispy, 5 to 8 minutes.
Drain on paper towels; reserve most of the bacon fat in skillet.
Reduce heat to medium. Cook and stir onions until starting to soften, about 5 minutes.
Add potatoes; toss to coat evenly in bacon fat.
Pour in water and cover skillet with a large lid.
Cook, checking occasionally, until potatoes are tender, about 20 minutes.
Add green onions, garlic, and paprika. Season with salt and pepper.
Make 4 wells in the potato mixture using a wooden spoon, revealing the bottom of the skillet.
Crack an egg into each well; season with salt and pepper.
Sprinkle cooked bacon and Cheddar cheese over the entire skillet.
Replace lid; cook until egg whites are set and yolks are still runny, about 5 minutes.
