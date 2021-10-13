 Loaded Tater Tot Bake | TheFencePost.com
Loaded Tater Tot Bake

1 tablespoon canola oil

1 medium onion, finely chopped

6 ounces Canadian bacon, cut into 1/2-inch strips

4 cups frozen Tater Tots, thawed

6 large eggs, lightly beaten

1/2 cup reduced-fat sour cream

1/2 cup half-and-half cream

1 tablespoon dried parsley flakes

3/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1-1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

Preheat oven to 350°.

In a large skillet, heat oil over medium heat.

Add onion; cook and stir until tender, 2-3 minutes.

Add Canadian bacon; cook until lightly browned, 1-2 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Remove from heat.

Line bottom of a greased 11×7-in. baking dish with Tater Tots; top with Canadian bacon mixture.

In a large bowl, whisk eggs, sour cream, cream and seasonings until blended.

Stir in cheese; pour over top.

Bake, uncovered, until golden brown, 35-40 minutes.

