Loaded Tater Tot Bake
1 tablespoon canola oil
1 medium onion, finely chopped
6 ounces Canadian bacon, cut into 1/2-inch strips
4 cups frozen Tater Tots, thawed
6 large eggs, lightly beaten
1/2 cup reduced-fat sour cream
1/2 cup half-and-half cream
1 tablespoon dried parsley flakes
3/4 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1-1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
Preheat oven to 350°.
In a large skillet, heat oil over medium heat.
Add onion; cook and stir until tender, 2-3 minutes.
Add Canadian bacon; cook until lightly browned, 1-2 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Remove from heat.
Line bottom of a greased 11×7-in. baking dish with Tater Tots; top with Canadian bacon mixture.
In a large bowl, whisk eggs, sour cream, cream and seasonings until blended.
Stir in cheese; pour over top.
Bake, uncovered, until golden brown, 35-40 minutes.
