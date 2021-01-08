Low-Fat Chocolate Pudding Cake

1 cup all-purpose flour

¾ cup white sugar

2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder

1 ½ teaspoons baking powder

¼ teaspoon salt

½ cup 2% low-fat milk

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup firmly packed brown sugar

¼ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1 ¾ cups boiling water

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

Combine flour, white sugar, cocoa powder, baking powder, and salt in a 9-inch square baking pan; stir well.

Add milk, oil, and vanilla extract; stir until smooth.

Mix together brown sugar and cocoa powder in a small bowl; sprinkle over batter.

Pour boiling water over batter but do not stir.

Bake in the preheated oven until cake springs back when lightly touched in the center, about 40 minutes.