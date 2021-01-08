Low-Fat Chocolate Pudding Cake
1 cup all-purpose flour
¾ cup white sugar
2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder
1 ½ teaspoons baking powder
¼ teaspoon salt
½ cup 2% low-fat milk
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 cup firmly packed brown sugar
¼ cup unsweetened cocoa powder
1 ¾ cups boiling water
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
Combine flour, white sugar, cocoa powder, baking powder, and salt in a 9-inch square baking pan; stir well.
Add milk, oil, and vanilla extract; stir until smooth.
Mix together brown sugar and cocoa powder in a small bowl; sprinkle over batter.
Pour boiling water over batter but do not stir.
Bake in the preheated oven until cake springs back when lightly touched in the center, about 40 minutes.
