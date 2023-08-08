Mac and Cheese in a Cheese Waffle Cone
- 5 ounces Cheddar cheese, finely grated
- 1 (7.25 ounce) package macaroni and cheese mix
- ¼ cup whole milk
- ¼ cup butter
- 1 ounce sliced pepperoni
- 1 teaspoon salt
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Sprinkle Cheddar cheese onto the prepared baking sheet.
- Bake in the preheated oven until edges start to brown and cheese is bubbling, 5 to 10 minutes. Remove from oven and cool to room temperature. Cut melted cheese into squares and form into cones. Freeze cones for 5 minutes.
- Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook elbow macaroni in the boiling water, stirring occasionally until cooked through but firm to the bite, 8 minutes. Drain and return pasta to pot. Mix milk, butter, pepperoni, salt, and cheese packet into pasta until evenly combined.
- Fill cheese cones with macaroni and cheese.