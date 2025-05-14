Macaroni Salad
- 4 cups uncooked elbow macaroni
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- ⅔ cup white sugar, or to taste
- ¼ cup distilled white vinegar
- 2 ½ tablespoons prepared yellow mustard
- 1 ½ teaspoons salt
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 2 stalks celery, chopped
- 1 large onion, chopped
- 1 green bell pepper, seeded and chopped
- ¼ cup grated carrot (Optional)
- 2 tablespoons chopped pimento peppers (Optional)
- Gather all ingredients.
- Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook macaroni pasta in the boiling water, stirring occasionally, until tender yet firm to the bite, about 8 minutes. Rinse under cold water and drain.
- Mix mayonnaise, sugar, vinegar, mustard, salt, pepper, and macaroni pasta together in a large bowl.
- Stir in celery, onion, green pepper, carrot, and pimentos.
- Refrigerate salad for at least 4 hours before serving, but preferably overnight.
