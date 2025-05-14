YOUR AD HERE »

Macaroni Salad

  • 4 cups uncooked elbow macaroni
  • 1 cup mayonnaise
  • ⅔ cup white sugar, or to taste
  • ¼ cup distilled white vinegar
  • 2 ½ tablespoons prepared yellow mustard
  • 1 ½ teaspoons salt
  • ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 2 stalks celery, chopped
  • 1 large onion, chopped
  • 1 green bell pepper, seeded and chopped
  • ¼ cup grated carrot (Optional)
  • 2 tablespoons chopped pimento peppers (Optional)
  1. Gather all ingredients.
  2. Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook macaroni pasta in the boiling water, stirring occasionally, until tender yet firm to the bite, about 8 minutes. Rinse under cold water and drain.
  3. Mix mayonnaise, sugar, vinegar, mustard, salt, pepper, and macaroni pasta together in a large bowl.
  4. Stir in celery, onion, green pepper, carrot, and pimentos.
  5. Refrigerate salad for at least 4 hours before serving, but preferably overnight.
