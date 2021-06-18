Macaroni Salad
3 cups elbow macaroni
1 ½ cups mayonnaise
⅓ large onion, minced
¼ cup chopped fresh parsley
2 tablespoons prepared yellow mustard
2 teaspoons rice vinegar
1 teaspoon white sugar, or more to taste
¾ teaspoon celery seed
½ teaspoon salt
3 hard-cooked eggs, chopped
Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil.
Cook elbow macaroni in the boiling water, stirring occasionally, until cooked through but firm to the bite, 8 minutes; drain.
Rinse macaroni in cold water until cool; drain.
Stir mayonnaise, onion, parsley, mustard, rice vinegar, sugar, celery seed, and salt together in a bowl; add macaroni and eggs and stir to coat.
Chill in refrigerate for 30 minutes before serving.
