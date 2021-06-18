Macaroni Salad

3 cups elbow macaroni

1 ½ cups mayonnaise

⅓ large onion, minced

¼ cup chopped fresh parsley

2 tablespoons prepared yellow mustard

2 teaspoons rice vinegar

1 teaspoon white sugar, or more to taste

¾ teaspoon celery seed

½ teaspoon salt

3 hard-cooked eggs, chopped

Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil.

Cook elbow macaroni in the boiling water, stirring occasionally, until cooked through but firm to the bite, 8 minutes; drain.

Rinse macaroni in cold water until cool; drain.

Stir mayonnaise, onion, parsley, mustard, rice vinegar, sugar, celery seed, and salt together in a bowl; add macaroni and eggs and stir to coat.

Chill in refrigerate for 30 minutes before serving.