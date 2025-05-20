Magic Cookie Bars
- ½ cup butter or margarine, melted
- 1 ½ cups graham cracker crumbs
- 1 cup chopped walnuts
- 1 cup semisweet chocolate chips
- 1 ⅓ cups flaked coconut
- 1 (14 ounce) can sweetened condensed milk
- Gather the ingredients. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (180 degrees C).
- Pour melted butter into a 9×13-inch dish. Sprinkle graham crumbs evenly over melted butter, followed by chopped nuts, then chocolate chips.
- Top with flaked coconut and pour condensed milk over all.
- Bake in the preheated oven for 25 minutes or until lightly browned on top. Cool for 15 minutes before cutting into finger-length bars.
