YOUR AD HERE »

Magic Cookie Bars

Recipes |

  • ½ cup butter or margarine, melted
  • 1 ½ cups graham cracker crumbs
  • 1 cup chopped walnuts
  • 1 cup semisweet chocolate chips
  • 1 ⅓ cups flaked coconut
  • 1 (14 ounce) can sweetened condensed milk
  1. Gather the ingredients. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (180 degrees C).
  2. Pour melted butter into a 9×13-inch dish. Sprinkle graham crumbs evenly over melted butter, followed by chopped nuts, then chocolate chips.
  3. Top with flaked coconut and pour condensed milk over all.
  4. Bake in the preheated oven for 25 minutes or until lightly browned on top. Cool for 15 minutes before cutting into finger-length bars.
More Like This, Tap A Topic
food
Share this story
Recipes
See more

[placeholder]