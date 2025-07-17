YOUR AD HERE »

Magical Chocolate Bars

  • 1 pint chocolate ice cream
  • 3 jumbo craft sticks

Instant Chocolate Hard Shell:

  • 2 cups semisweet chocolate chips
  • ⅔ cup coconut oil
  1. Line a baking sheet with waxed paper.
  2. Remove the lid from ice cream container. Working quickly, cut the container off the ice cream and turn ice cream on its side on a work surface. Insert craft sticks into the side of the ice cream, evenly spacing them. Cut the ice cream between the sticks, creating 3 bars.
  3. Arrange ice cream bars in the prepared baking sheet; freeze until completely solid, 8 hours to overnight.
  4. Combine chocolate chips and coconut oil in a microwave-safe bowl; heat in microwave in 30-second intervals, mixing well each time, until chocolate hard shell mixture is smooth, 1 to 2 minutes.
  5. Hold 1 ice cream bar over a separate measuring cup and pour chocolate hard shell mixture over bar to cover completely. Let chocolate dry for a few seconds and pour chocolate hard shell mixture over bar again, creating a thick shell. Place bar back in the waxed paper. Repeat with remaining bars and chocolate hard shell mixture.
  6. Freeze bars until set, at least 15 minutes.
