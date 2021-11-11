Make-Ahead Turkey Gravy

1 large onion, chopped

2 carrots, chopped

2 ribs celery, chopped

2 teaspoons vegetable oil

2 large turkey wings

2 tablespoons cold water

10 cups cold water

4 sprigs fresh thyme

2 cloves garlic (Optional)

3 tablespoons butter

½ cup all-purpose flour

salt and ground black pepper to taste

1 pinch cayenne pepper

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

Combine onion, carrots, celery, and vegetable oil in a large roasting pan and toss to coat.

Place turkey wings on top of vegetables

Place roasting pan in the preheated oven and cook until the turkey wings are browned and vegetables are caramelized and softened, 45 to 60 minutes.

Transfer turkey wings and vegetables to a large stockpot.

Place the roasting pan over a stovetop burner on medium heat.

Pour 2 tablespoons cold water into the pan and bring to a boil, scraping up any browned bits.

Transfer mixture to the stockpot and add 10 cups cold water, thyme, and garlic.

Bring turkey wing mixture to a boil.

Reduce heat to low and simmer, uncovered, until meat falls off the bone, about 3 hours.

Skim off turkey fat throughout the process and set aside 2 tablespoons.

Strain turkey stock and reserve 6 cups of stock; discard all the solids.

Heat butter and 2 tablespoons reserved turkey fat in a large saucepan over medium heat.

Sprinkle in flour and cook, whisking continuously, until it begins to smell like cooked pie crust, 2 to 3 minutes.

Slowly pour in turkey stock, whisking continuously. Increase heat to high and simmer until thick and warmed through, about 5 minutes.

Season with salt, black pepper, and cayenne pepper to taste.