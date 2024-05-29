Maple Bacon Milkshake
- cooking spray
- 8 slices bacon, divided
- ½ cup pure maple syrup, divided
- 1 cup milk
- 4 cups French vanilla ice cream
- 1/4 cup whipped cream, or to taste
- Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil, covering the edges completely. Place a baking rack on top of the foil and spray the rack with cooking spray.
- Place 1/2 of the bacon slices onto the prepared rack. Using a pastry brush, coat one side of the slices with about 1 tablespoon maple syrup. Take the ends of each strip and twist in opposite directions until the syrup-glazed side is twisted into the interior and the bacon is coiled tight. Place toothpicks in each end of the bacon strips to hold in place.
- Bake in the preheated oven for 15 minutes. Remove from the oven and brush another 1 tablespoon maple syrup over the slices. Continue baking until cooked through and crispy, about 5 more minutes. Remove from the oven and let cool.
- Cook remaining bacon in a skillet over medium heat, flipping occasionally, until crispy, about 5 minutes.
- Transfer bacon slices from the skillet to a saucepan, then pour in about 1 tablespoon bacon grease. Add remaining 6 tablespoons maple syrup to the saucepan. Cook and stir over medium heat until flavors have combined, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from the heat and cool, allowing the bacon flavor to infuse into the syrup, about 10 minutes.
- Transfer bacon from the skillet to a cutting board; chop into bits.
- Combine bacon-infused maple syrup and milk in a blender; blend on low speed until combined. Add ice cream and blend on medium until mixed but still thick. Add most of the bacon bits and stir until incorporated into the milkshake.
- Pour milkshake into four glasses and top each with 1 tablespoon whipped cream. Sprinkle remaining bacon bits over whipped cream and garnish each with a bacon twist.
