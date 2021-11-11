Maple Syrup Cranberry Sauce
1 cup water
1 cup maple syrup
1 (12 ounce) bag fresh cranberries
1 tablespoon brown sugar
1 dash lemon juice
1 tablespoon brandy
Combine water and maple syrup in a saucepan; bring to a boil.
Add cranberries to syrup mixture and cook at a boil until berries pop, 10 to 15 minutes.
Stir brown sugar and lemon juice into cranberries until brown sugar is completely dissolved.
Mix in brandy.
