Maple Syrup Cranberry Sauce

1 cup water

1 cup maple syrup

1 (12 ounce) bag fresh cranberries

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 dash lemon juice

1 tablespoon brandy

Combine water and maple syrup in a saucepan; bring to a boil.

Add cranberries to syrup mixture and cook at a boil until berries pop, 10 to 15 minutes.

Stir brown sugar and lemon juice into cranberries until brown sugar is completely dissolved.

Mix in brandy.