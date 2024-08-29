YOUR AD HERE »

Margarita Bars

Recipes Recipes |

  • cooking spray
  • 1 3/4 cups finely ground graham cracker crumbs
  • 1/2 cup unsalted butter, melted 
  • 1/3 cup white sugar
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
  • 10 large egg yolks
  • 2 (14 ounce) cans sweetened condensed milk
  • 4 teaspoons grated lime zest, plus more zest for garnish
  • 3/4 cup fresh lime juice
  • 1/4 cup blanco tequila
  • 2 tablespoons orange liqueur (such as Grand Marnier®, Triple Sec®, or Cointreau®)
  • flaky sea salt
  1. Gather all ingredients.
  2. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line a 9-inch square baking pan with aluminum foil, leaving a 2-inch overhang on all sides. Lightly coat with cooking spray; set aside.
  3. Stir together graham cracker crumbs, melted butter, sugar, and 1/4 teaspoon of the salt in a bowl until fully combined and resembles wet sand. Transfer to prepared baking pan, and firmly press into an even layer on bottom of pan.
  4. Bake in the preheated oven until just golden brown and fragrant, 8 to 10 minutes. Remove from oven, and let cool slightly, about 5 minutes.
  5. Whisk together yolks, condensed milk, lime zest and juice, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt in a large bowl until smooth. Add tequila and orange liqueur, and whisk until fully combined, about 30 seconds. Pour over slightly cooled crust.
  6. Bake in the preheated oven until edges are set and center has a slight jiggle, 25 to 28 minutes.
  7. Remove from oven; let cool to room temperature in pan on wire rack, about 1 hour. Place in freezer, uncovered, until chilled and set, at least 2 hours or up to 12 hours.
  8. Using excess foil as handles, remove bars from pan, transfer to a cutting board; cut evenly into 16 bars, trimming edges, as desired. Garnish with flaky sea salt and additional lime zest. Serve.
More Like This, Tap A Topic
food
Recipes
See more

[placeholder]