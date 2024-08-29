Margarita Bars
- cooking spray
- 1 3/4 cups finely ground graham cracker crumbs
- 1/2 cup unsalted butter, melted
- 1/3 cup white sugar
- 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
- 10 large egg yolks
- 2 (14 ounce) cans sweetened condensed milk
- 4 teaspoons grated lime zest, plus more zest for garnish
- 3/4 cup fresh lime juice
- 1/4 cup blanco tequila
- 2 tablespoons orange liqueur (such as Grand Marnier®, Triple Sec®, or Cointreau®)
- flaky sea salt
- Gather all ingredients.
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line a 9-inch square baking pan with aluminum foil, leaving a 2-inch overhang on all sides. Lightly coat with cooking spray; set aside.
- Stir together graham cracker crumbs, melted butter, sugar, and 1/4 teaspoon of the salt in a bowl until fully combined and resembles wet sand. Transfer to prepared baking pan, and firmly press into an even layer on bottom of pan.
- Bake in the preheated oven until just golden brown and fragrant, 8 to 10 minutes. Remove from oven, and let cool slightly, about 5 minutes.
- Whisk together yolks, condensed milk, lime zest and juice, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt in a large bowl until smooth. Add tequila and orange liqueur, and whisk until fully combined, about 30 seconds. Pour over slightly cooled crust.
- Bake in the preheated oven until edges are set and center has a slight jiggle, 25 to 28 minutes.
- Remove from oven; let cool to room temperature in pan on wire rack, about 1 hour. Place in freezer, uncovered, until chilled and set, at least 2 hours or up to 12 hours.
- Using excess foil as handles, remove bars from pan, transfer to a cutting board; cut evenly into 16 bars, trimming edges, as desired. Garnish with flaky sea salt and additional lime zest. Serve.