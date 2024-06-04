YOUR AD HERE »

Marinated Grilled Pork Tenderloin

Marinade:

  • ¼ cup honey
  • ¼ cup soy sauce
  • ¼ cup oyster sauce
  • 2 tablespoons brown sugar
  • 4 teaspoons minced fresh ginger root
  • 1 tablespoon ketchup
  • 1 tablespoon minced garlic
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley
  • ¼ teaspoon onion powder
  • ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • ¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

Pork:

  • 2 (12 ounce) pork tenderloins
  1. Make marinade: Whisk together honey, soy sauce, oyster sauce, brown sugar, ginger, ketchup, garlic, parsley, onion powder, cayenne pepper, and cinnamon in a medium bowl; pour into a resealable plastic bag.
  2. Place pork tenderloins into the bag; coat with marinade, squeeze out excess air, and seal the bag. Marinate in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour or up to 24 hours.
  3. Preheat the grill for medium heat and lightly oil the grate.
  4. Remove pork tenderloins from marinade; shake off excess. Discard remaining marinade.
  5. Cook pork tenderloins on the preheated grill until no longer pink in the center, 20 to 30 minutes, turning occasionally. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the centers should read at least 145 degrees F (63 degrees C).
