Marinated Grilled Shrimp
- ⅓ cup olive oil
- ¼ cup tomato sauce
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 2 pounds fresh shrimp, peeled and deveined
- 6 skewers
- Stir together olive oil, tomato sauce, garlic, and red wine vinegar in a large bowl. Season with basil, salt, and cayenne pepper.
- Add shrimp to the bowl; stir until evenly coated. Cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes to 1 hour, stirring once or twice.
- Preheat the grill to medium heat. Lightly oil the grate.
- Thread shrimp onto skewers, piercing once near the tail and once near the head. Discard marinade.
- Cook shrimp on the preheated grill until opaque, 2 to 3 minutes per side.
- Serve hot and enjoy!
Trending - Recipes