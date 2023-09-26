Mashed Turnip
- 1 large turnip, peeled and cubed
- 3 white potatoes, peeled and cubed
- ¼ cup milk
- 3 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1 teaspoon white sugar
- ¾ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon pepper
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).
- Place turnip and potatoes in a large pot with enough water to cover, and bring to a boil. Cook 25 to 30 minutes, until tender. Remove from heat, and drain.
- Mix milk, 2 tablespoons butter, and sugar with the turnip and potatoes. Season with salt and pepper. Mash until slightly lumpy.
- Transfer turnip mixture to a small baking dish. Dot with remaining butter. Cover loosely, and bake 15 minutes in the preheated oven. Remove cover, and continue baking about 8 minutes, until lightly browned.