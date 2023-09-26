YOUR AD HERE »

Mashed Turnip

  • 1 large turnip, peeled and cubed
  • 3 white potatoes, peeled and cubed
  • ¼ cup milk
  • 3 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1 teaspoon white sugar
  • ¾ teaspoon salt
  • ¼ teaspoon pepper
  1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).
  2. Place turnip and potatoes in a large pot with enough water to cover, and bring to a boil. Cook 25 to 30 minutes, until tender. Remove from heat, and drain.
  3. Mix milk, 2 tablespoons butter, and sugar with the turnip and potatoes. Season with salt and pepper. Mash until slightly lumpy.
  4. Transfer turnip mixture to a small baking dish. Dot with remaining butter. Cover loosely, and bake 15 minutes in the preheated oven. Remove cover, and continue baking about 8 minutes, until lightly browned.
