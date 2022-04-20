Meat-and-Potato Casserole

4 cups thinly sliced peeled potatoes

2 tablespoons butter, melted

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 pound ground beef

1 package (10 ounces) frozen corn

1 can (10-3/4 ounces) condensed cream of celery soup, undiluted

1/3 cup whole milk

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/8 teaspoon pepper

1 tablespoon chopped onion

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese, divided

Minced fresh parsley, optional

Toss potatoes with butter and salt; arrange on the bottom and up the sides of a greased 13×9-in. baking dish. Bake, uncovered, at 400° for 25-30 minutes or until potatoes are almost tender.

Meanwhile, in a large skillet, cook beef over medium heat until no longer pink; drain. Sprinkle beef and corn over potatoes. Combine the soup, milk, garlic powder, pepper, onion and 1/2 cup cheese; pour over beef mixture.

Bake, uncovered, at 400° for 20 minutes or until vegetables are tender. Sprinkle with remaining cheese. Bake 2-3 minutes longer or until cheese is melted. Sprinkle with parsley if desired.