Meat-and-Potato Casserole
4 cups thinly sliced peeled potatoes
2 tablespoons butter, melted
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 pound ground beef
1 package (10 ounces) frozen corn
1 can (10-3/4 ounces) condensed cream of celery soup, undiluted
1/3 cup whole milk
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
1/8 teaspoon pepper
1 tablespoon chopped onion
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese, divided
Minced fresh parsley, optional
Toss potatoes with butter and salt; arrange on the bottom and up the sides of a greased 13×9-in. baking dish. Bake, uncovered, at 400° for 25-30 minutes or until potatoes are almost tender.
Meanwhile, in a large skillet, cook beef over medium heat until no longer pink; drain. Sprinkle beef and corn over potatoes. Combine the soup, milk, garlic powder, pepper, onion and 1/2 cup cheese; pour over beef mixture.
Bake, uncovered, at 400° for 20 minutes or until vegetables are tender. Sprinkle with remaining cheese. Bake 2-3 minutes longer or until cheese is melted. Sprinkle with parsley if desired.
