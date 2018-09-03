 Meat Loaf | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb. | TheFencePost.com

Meat Loaf | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb.

1 pound ground beef
1 beaten egg
1 c. Corn flakes
2 c. Tomato juice, divided
1/2 pound ground pork
1 c. Bread crumbs, softened in milk
1 c. Milk
1 medium onion, chopped
2 slices bacon

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Combine ingredients (half the tomato juice) and form into a loaf.
Place in pan, top with bacon slices and pour extra cup tomato juice over top.
Bake for 1 to 1 1/2 hours