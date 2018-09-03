Meat Loaf | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb.

1 pound ground beef

1 beaten egg

1 c. Corn flakes

2 c. Tomato juice, divided

1/2 pound ground pork

1 c. Bread crumbs, softened in milk

1 c. Milk

1 medium onion, chopped

2 slices bacon

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Combine ingredients (half the tomato juice) and form into a loaf.

Place in pan, top with bacon slices and pour extra cup tomato juice over top.

Bake for 1 to 1 1/2 hours