Meatball Hash Brown Bake
1 can (10-3/4 ounces) condensed cream of chicken soup, undiluted
1 large onion, chopped
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
1 cup sour cream
1-1/2 teaspoons pepper, divided
1 teaspoon salt, divided
1 package (30 ounces) frozen shredded hash brown potatoes, thawed and patted dry
2 large eggs, lightly beaten
3/4 cup crushed saltines (20-25 crackers)
6 to 8 garlic cloves, minced
1 pound lean ground beef (90% lean)
Preheat oven to 350°.
Mix first 4 ingredients, 1 teaspoon pepper and 1/2 teaspoon salt; stir in potatoes.
Spread evenly in a greased 13×9-in. baking dish.
In a large bowl, combine eggs, cracker crumbs, garlic and the remaining 1/2 tsp. pepper and 1/2 tsp. salt.
Add beef; mix lightly but thoroughly.
Shape into 1-in. balls.
In large skillet, brown meatballs over medium-high heat.
Place over potato mixture, pressing in lightly.
Bake, covered, 45 minutes.
Uncover; bake until meatballs are cooked through and potatoes are tender, 10-15 minutes longer.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Meatball Hash Brown Bake
1 can (10-3/4 ounces) condensed cream of chicken soup, undiluted