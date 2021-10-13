Meatball Hash Brown Bake

1 can (10-3/4 ounces) condensed cream of chicken soup, undiluted

1 large onion, chopped

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1 cup sour cream

1-1/2 teaspoons pepper, divided

1 teaspoon salt, divided

1 package (30 ounces) frozen shredded hash brown potatoes, thawed and patted dry

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

3/4 cup crushed saltines (20-25 crackers)

6 to 8 garlic cloves, minced

1 pound lean ground beef (90% lean)

Preheat oven to 350°.

Mix first 4 ingredients, 1 teaspoon pepper and 1/2 teaspoon salt; stir in potatoes.

Spread evenly in a greased 13×9-in. baking dish.

In a large bowl, combine eggs, cracker crumbs, garlic and the remaining 1/2 tsp. pepper and 1/2 tsp. salt.

Add beef; mix lightly but thoroughly.

Shape into 1-in. balls.

In large skillet, brown meatballs over medium-high heat.

Place over potato mixture, pressing in lightly.

Bake, covered, 45 minutes.

Uncover; bake until meatballs are cooked through and potatoes are tender, 10-15 minutes longer.