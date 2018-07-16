 Mediterranean Kebabs | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo. | TheFencePost.com

Mediterranean Kebabs | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.

1 pound ground turkey
1/4 c. bread crumbs
1 tsp. dried basil
1 tsp. dried oregano
3 tbsp. Italian dressing, plus more for brushing
2 zucchini, sliced 3/4-inch thick
8 oz. cherry tomatoes
8 oz. mushrooms, large halved
8 barbecue skewers

Heat grill to medium.
Add turkey, bread crumbs, basil, oregano and Italian dressing to a bowl.
Mix by hand until combined; form into roughly 24 meatballs and set aside.
Thread 3 meatballls, 1 zucchini slice, 1 mushroom and 1 tomato onto each skewer.
Brush kebabs all over with Italian dressing.
Place kebabs on grill, cover, and cook until meat is browned on bottom, about 5 minutes.
Carefully turn kebabs, cover and cook until meat is firm and browned all over, about 5 more minutes.