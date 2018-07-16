Mediterranean Kebabs | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.

1 pound ground turkey

1/4 c. bread crumbs

1 tsp. dried basil

1 tsp. dried oregano

3 tbsp. Italian dressing, plus more for brushing

2 zucchini, sliced 3/4-inch thick

8 oz. cherry tomatoes

8 oz. mushrooms, large halved

8 barbecue skewers

Heat grill to medium.

Add turkey, bread crumbs, basil, oregano and Italian dressing to a bowl.

Mix by hand until combined; form into roughly 24 meatballs and set aside.

Thread 3 meatballls, 1 zucchini slice, 1 mushroom and 1 tomato onto each skewer.

Brush kebabs all over with Italian dressing.

Place kebabs on grill, cover, and cook until meat is browned on bottom, about 5 minutes.

Carefully turn kebabs, cover and cook until meat is firm and browned all over, about 5 more minutes.