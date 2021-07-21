Mediterranean Salmon Pasta Salad

½ (16 ounce) package mezze (short) penne pasta

1 cup sliced and quartered cucumber

1 cup halved cherry tomatoes

2 tablespoons minced shallot

1 (2.6 ounce) pouch wild-caught pink salmon (such as Chicken of the Sea)

Vinaigrette:

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon white wine vinegar

1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 teaspoon lemon-pepper seasoning

½ teaspoon Dijon mustard

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon dried dill weed

Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil.

Add penne and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender yet firm to the bite, about 10 minutes.

Drain, rinse in cold water, drain well, and place in a serving bowl.

Top pasta with cucumber, tomatoes, and shallot.

Break up salmon and sprinkle on top.

Whisk olive oil, vinegar, lemon juice, lemon-pepper seasoning, mustard, salt, and dill in a small bowl for the vinaigrette.

Drizzle over the salad and toss gently to combine.