Mediterranean Salmon Pasta Salad
½ (16 ounce) package mezze (short) penne pasta
1 cup sliced and quartered cucumber
1 cup halved cherry tomatoes
2 tablespoons minced shallot
1 (2.6 ounce) pouch wild-caught pink salmon (such as Chicken of the Sea)
Vinaigrette:
¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
1 tablespoon white wine vinegar
1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice
1 teaspoon lemon-pepper seasoning
½ teaspoon Dijon mustard
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon dried dill weed
Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil.
Add penne and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender yet firm to the bite, about 10 minutes.
Drain, rinse in cold water, drain well, and place in a serving bowl.
Top pasta with cucumber, tomatoes, and shallot.
Break up salmon and sprinkle on top.
Whisk olive oil, vinegar, lemon juice, lemon-pepper seasoning, mustard, salt, and dill in a small bowl for the vinaigrette.
Drizzle over the salad and toss gently to combine.
