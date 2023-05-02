 Menudo Rojo (Red Menudo) | TheFencePost.com
Menudo Rojo (Red Menudo)

  • 2 ½ pounds beef tripe, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 1 gallon water
  • 1 large white onion, finely chopped
  • 6 cloves garlic, finely chopped
  • 2 tablespoons ground red pepper
  • 1 ½ tablespoons dried oregano
  • 1 ½ tablespoons salt
  • 1 tablespoon ground black pepper
  • 5 de árbol chile peppers
  • 6 japones chile peppers, seeds removed
  • 6 cups canned white or yellow hominy, drained

Garnishes:

  • ¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro
  • ½ medium white onion, chopped
  • 8 wedges lime
  1. Make the soup: Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add tripe, reduce the heat, and simmer, periodically skimming off fat, for 2 hours; drain.
  2. Fill the pot with fresh water, and simmer tripe for 2 more hours; drain again.
  3. Pour 1 gallon water over tripe in the pot; bring to a boil. Stir in onion, garlic, red pepper, oregano, salt, and black pepper. Reduce the heat and simmer for 1 hour.
  4. Meanwhile, set an oven rack about 6 inches from the heat source and preheat the oven’s broiler. Arrange árbol chiles on a baking sheet.
  5. Broil chiles in the preheated oven just until they begin to scorch, about 2 minutes. Remove from the oven, slit lengthwise, and remove seeds.
  6. Place árbol chiles into a blender or food processor with japones chiles; blend until minced.
  7. Stir chile mixture into the pot and continue cooking over low heat for 2 hours. Mix hominy into the pot and cook for 1 hour.
  8. Serve soup with cilantro, onion, and lime wedges.
