Menudo Rojo (Red Menudo)
- 2 ½ pounds beef tripe, cut into 1-inch pieces
- 1 gallon water
- 1 large white onion, finely chopped
- 6 cloves garlic, finely chopped
- 2 tablespoons ground red pepper
- 1 ½ tablespoons dried oregano
- 1 ½ tablespoons salt
- 1 tablespoon ground black pepper
- 5 de árbol chile peppers
- 6 japones chile peppers, seeds removed
- 6 cups canned white or yellow hominy, drained
Garnishes:
- ¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro
- ½ medium white onion, chopped
- 8 wedges lime
- Make the soup: Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add tripe, reduce the heat, and simmer, periodically skimming off fat, for 2 hours; drain.
- Fill the pot with fresh water, and simmer tripe for 2 more hours; drain again.
- Pour 1 gallon water over tripe in the pot; bring to a boil. Stir in onion, garlic, red pepper, oregano, salt, and black pepper. Reduce the heat and simmer for 1 hour.
- Meanwhile, set an oven rack about 6 inches from the heat source and preheat the oven’s broiler. Arrange árbol chiles on a baking sheet.
- Broil chiles in the preheated oven just until they begin to scorch, about 2 minutes. Remove from the oven, slit lengthwise, and remove seeds.
- Place árbol chiles into a blender or food processor with japones chiles; blend until minced.
- Stir chile mixture into the pot and continue cooking over low heat for 2 hours. Mix hominy into the pot and cook for 1 hour.
- Serve soup with cilantro, onion, and lime wedges.