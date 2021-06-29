Mexican Bean Salad

1 (15 ounce) can black beans, rinsed and drained

1 (15 ounce) can kidney beans, drained

1 (15 ounce) can cannellini beans, drained and rinsed

1 green bell pepper, chopped

1 red bell pepper, chopped

1 (10 ounce) package frozen corn kernels

1 red onion, chopped

½ cup olive oil

½ cup red wine vinegar

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

1 tablespoon lemon juice

2 tablespoons white sugar

1 tablespoon salt

1 clove crushed garlic

¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro

½ tablespoon ground cumin

½ tablespoon ground black pepper

1 dash hot pepper sauce

½ teaspoon chili powder

In a large bowl, combine beans, bell peppers, frozen corn, and red onion.

In a small bowl, whisk together olive oil, red wine vinegar, lime juice, lemon juice, sugar, salt, garlic, cilantro, cumin, and black pepper.

Season to taste with hot sauce and chili powder.

Pour olive oil dressing over vegetables; mix well.

Chill thoroughly, and serve cold.