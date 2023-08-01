YOUR AD HERE »

Mexican Breakfast Tacos

  • 6 ounces chorizo sausage
  • cooking spray
  • 6 large eggs
  • ¼ cup milk
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ½ teaspoon pepper
  • 8 (6 inch) corn tortillas
  • 1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
  • ½ cup salsa
  • 1 dash hot pepper sauce (e.g. Tabasco™), or to taste
  1. Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir sausage in the hot skillet until browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes. Remove sausage to a plate. Drain and discard grease; wipe the skillet clean with a paper towel.
  2. Place the same skillet over medium heat and grease with cooking spray. Whisk together eggs, milk, salt, and pepper in a medium bowl; pour into the prepared skillet. Cook and gently stir until scrambled and almost dry. Add sausage; continue to cook and stir until firm.
  3. Meanwhile, warm a second skillet over high heat. Cook tortillas until hot and crispy on the edges, but still pliable, about 45 seconds per side.
  4. Sprinkle Monterey Jack cheese evenly onto hot tortillas. Top each with scrambled eggs, salsa, and hot pepper sauce.
