Mexican Breakfast Tacos
- 6 ounces chorizo sausage
- cooking spray
- 6 large eggs
- ¼ cup milk
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon pepper
- 8 (6 inch) corn tortillas
- 1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
- ½ cup salsa
- 1 dash hot pepper sauce (e.g. Tabasco™), or to taste
- Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir sausage in the hot skillet until browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes. Remove sausage to a plate. Drain and discard grease; wipe the skillet clean with a paper towel.
- Place the same skillet over medium heat and grease with cooking spray. Whisk together eggs, milk, salt, and pepper in a medium bowl; pour into the prepared skillet. Cook and gently stir until scrambled and almost dry. Add sausage; continue to cook and stir until firm.
- Meanwhile, warm a second skillet over high heat. Cook tortillas until hot and crispy on the edges, but still pliable, about 45 seconds per side.
- Sprinkle Monterey Jack cheese evenly onto hot tortillas. Top each with scrambled eggs, salsa, and hot pepper sauce.