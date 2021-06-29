Mexican Casserole

1 pound lean ground beef

2 cups salsa

1 (16 ounce) can chili beans, drained

3 cups tortilla chips, crushed

2 cups sour cream

1 (2 ounce) can sliced black olives, drained

½ cup chopped green onion

½ cup chopped fresh tomato

2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

In a large skillet over medium-high heat, cook ground beef until no longer pink.

Stir in salsa, reduce heat, and simmer 20 minutes, or until liquid is absorbed.

Stir in beans, and heat through.

Spray a 9×13 baking dish with cooking spray.

Spread crushed tortilla chips in dish, and then spoon beef mixture over chips.

Spread sour cream over beef, and sprinkle olives, green onion, and tomato over the sour cream.

Top with Cheddar cheese.

Bake in preheated oven for 30 minutes, or until hot and bubbly.