Mexican Egg Bake
- 6 (6 inch) corn tortillas
- 12 eggs
- ½ cup milk
- 1 cup Cheddar cheese
- 1 cup Monterey Jack cheese
- ¼ cup chopped red bell pepper
- 1 (4 ounce) can diced green chilies, drained
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
- 1 ¼ cups sliced fresh mushrooms
- ½ green bell pepper, cut into 1 inch long strips
- 1 (10 ounce) can enchilada sauce
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9×13 inch baking pan. Layer tortillas in bottom of pan so that edges overlap.
- In a large bowl, beat together eggs and milk. Stir in cheeses, red pepper and green chiles. Pour egg mixture over tortillas.
- Bake in preheated oven until eggs are set, about 25 to 35 minutes. Meanwhile, heat oil in a skillet or frying pan over medium heat. Add mushrooms and green pepper; saute until tender. Stir in enchilada sauce and heat until warmed through. Spoon enchilada sauce over baked eggs and serve.